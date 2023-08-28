There are several new projects that VDOT has planned for Interstate 81, primary roads and secondary roads, according to a VDOT press release. There will also be a number of projects that VDOT continues to work on throughout the week.
New Roadwork
Interstate 81
I-81, at mile marker 242 to mile marker 249, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight alternating lane closures for soil, rock and pavement testing from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through Wednesday night. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
I-81, exit 245 to 243, southbound, there will be right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
I-81, mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 33 overpass bridge, East Market Street, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.
I-81, exit 265 to 262, southbound, there will be overnight right shoulder closures for spill cleanup from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Primary Roads
Route 33, Spotswood Trail, there will be overnight eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 624, Mill Lane and Greene County line for pavement marker maintenance, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday night.
Route 253, Port Republic Road, there will be overnight eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 704, Boyers Road, and Harrisonburg city limits for pavement marker maintenance, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday night.
Route 259, Mayland Road, there will be overnight flagger traffic control between southbound I-81 on-ramp and Route 42, East Lee Street/Timber Way, for pavement marker maintenance, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.
Route 276, Cross Keys Road, there will be overnight flagger traffic control between Route 682, Friedens Church Road, and Augusta County line for pavement marker maintenance, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday night.
Route 340, East Side Highway, there will be shoulder closures near Route 708 intersection, Lynnwood Road/Ore Bank Road, for sign work, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Various primary roads will be impacted for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, per the news release.
Various primary roads will be impacted for mowing. Motorists will be controlled through mobile traffic controls, according to the press release.
Secondary Road
Route 991, Jacob Burner Drive, will have flagged traffic control between Route 996, McGaheysville Road, and Route 641, Cave Hill Road, for pole installation, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sep. 30.
Continued Roadwork
I-81, mile marker 240 to 250, northbound, there will be overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the night until Sep. 7.
I-81, mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the night until Nov. 3. Expect delays and slow-roll operations. There will be temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 28. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.
Route 33, East Market Street, both eastbound and westbound, there will be single lane closures between Vine Street / Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. There will be travel-lane shifts and a work zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement. This will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
Route 259, West Lee Street, Broadway, there will be traffic restrictions to complete the bridge replacement. Traffic will need to temporarily use the Linville Creek bridge between Route 42, Main Street, and Route 1411, Shenandoah Avenue. The work zone speed limit is 25 miles an hour. The estimated project completion date is Nov. 2023.
Route 276, Cross Keys Road, there will be flagger and pilot-truck traffic control during overnight hours between Route 33, Spotswood Trail and Route 682, Friedens Church Road, for paving operations, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of Sep. 7.
Route 682, Friedens Church Road, between Route 995, Koiner Ford Road, and Route 680 / Oak Ridge Road, will have shoulder closures for roadway improvements. A flagger will control the traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 22.
Route 720, Smithland Road / Old Furnace Road, will be closed between Route 718, Old Furnace Road, and Route F-238, Buffalo Drive, for replacement of Route 720 bridge. The estimated completion date is fall 2023. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
Route 752, also known as Beaver Creek Road, will be closed to through traffic between Route 613, Spring Creek Road, and Route 745, Martin Miller Road, for replacement of Spring Creek bridge. This will occur until Sep. 28. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
All updates and continued work information is provided by VDOT's press release.
