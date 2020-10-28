The history of Lucy F. Simms lives on the streets and in the buildings of Harrisonburg and, more recently, inside the pages of local historian Dale MacAllister’s book.
Released Tuesday, “Lucy Frances Simms: From Slavery To Revered Public Service” tells the story of Harrisonburg’s well-known educator and how Simms taught generations of African American children while living in the area for six decades.
MacAllister, who began looking into Simms' life in the 1990s, said he first got interested in Simms when he was a classroom teacher.
“I was fascinated by the fact she taught for so long,” he said.
When he started writing the book, MacAllister said he realized that it would give modern-day students someone they could look up to. He would also be able to make that part of Harrisonburg’s African American history more well known to the public.
“It’s for the students,” he said, adding that 500 copies of the book will be given to 11th-grade history teachers at Rockingham County and Harrisonburg public schools.
To tell Simms’ story, MacAllister dove into her beginning as a woman born into slavery a few years before the Civil War. In the book, MacAllister said when Simms was free, she chose a path of pubic service through the means of education.
Born in 1855, Simms began teaching at the age of 17 or 18 and attended the Hampton Institute from 1874 to 1877, according to research published by the Heritage Museum.
Simms returned to Harrisonburg after graduation and began teaching in Zenda, a Black community north of Harrisonburg.
Inside the walls of Longs Chapel, Simms started her teaching career at the Athens Colored School. The chapel, which was built in the 1870s and served the former African American community of Zenda, was listed on the Department of Historic Resource’s Historic Register in 2017.
In a YouTube video published by Beau Dickenson, social studies supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools, Dickenson said Simms taught at Longs Chapel for a year before accepting another job at an all-Black school in Harrisonburg.
In 1882, a new schoolhouse for Black students was built off Effinger Street. Simms taught at the school for 51 years until her death in 1934, according to Dickenson’s video.
“[The book] basically traces Simms' life,” MacAllister said.
According to the Celebrating Simms exhibit created by James Madison University and the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Center in association with Billo Harper, the Lucy F. Simms School in Harrisonburg was constructed after her death and served African American students between 1938 and 1965.
The school currently serves as a community continuing-education center.
As stated in the book’s description, Simms was a pioneering educator whose “strength of character and leadership provide a powerful story that continues to resonate today.”
As part of her legacy, Simms will be one of the 10 Virginians honored at the Virginia Emancipation Proclamation and Freedom Monument in Richmond.
Penny Imeson, with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, said Dickenson coordinated the book project and Tuesday’s program.
Karen Thomas, founder and president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association, said Wednesday that the program was “beautiful” and a great tribute to Simms.
“Dale did a fantastic job on the book,” she said. “It will be around for generations to come for our students who need to know about Simms and this part of town.”
MacAllister asked Thomas to write a message to be included in the book, as well as Rev. Edward Scott.
Thomas said she was honored to have been selected to be involved in the book.
“Her teachings in the Northeast Neighborhood Community has followed through with our parents and grandparents,” she said. “We are so honored to be a part of what Simms was about.
