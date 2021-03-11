A new concentration at Eastern Mennonite University combines the disciplines of music and peacebuilding to equip students to creatively transform conflict and promote intercultural intelligence, according to a press release.
The interdisciplinary program will serve those drawn to using music to build common ground in the contexts of global studies, nonprofit work, theology, worship, sociology, neuroscience or business administration, according to the press release.
Professor Benjamin Bergey is the adviser for the program. This field was the focus of his doctor of musical arts dissertation, and a subject that he studied through trainings run by Musicians Without Borders, according to the press release.
“This combination, and the arts more broadly, has been a beloved tool of peacebuilders, but this combination has not really found its way into higher education,” Bergey said in the press release. “EMU is well positioned to help pioneer this type of program in higher education with our strong programs in both peacebuilding and music, as well as Anabaptist values in general.”
The program will include fundamental courses in the music and peacebuilding and development departments — like music theory and theories of social change — as well as additional electives tailored to each student’s career aspirations, according to the press release.
Students in the concentration will build a portfolio of goals, objectives and tools for applying their musical talents to peacebuilding and everyday life, according to the press release. This portfolio begins in the first year of studies and culminates in a senior project.
“Making music together helps to establish common ground and shared experiences,” Bergey said in the press release. “By building those relationships through experiences of music, they are able to engage in dialogue more profoundly than if they were strangers."
— Staff Report
