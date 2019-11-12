At tonight’s meeting, City Council will take a second look at a request for a short-term rental permit on New York Avenue and get a presentation on the guaranteed maximum price for the new high school.
Orange Sky Investments, which is owned by Wesley Smallwood and Dionne Jones, has gone through Planning Commission twice and today will go before council for a second time for a special-use permit for 165 New York Ave.
Staff and Planning Commission had originally opposed the request because neither owner listed the home as their primary residence. After Smallwood identified the property as his primary residence, staff changed its recommendation to approval.
Council punted the matter back to the commission in September due to the owners operating without a permit, in violation of zoning rules.
At the commission’s Oct. 9 meeting, it again recommended denial with a number of concerns.
One issue was that the property is professionally managed by Evolve Vacation Rentals, and it was unclear as to how involved Smallwood and Jones would be.
The main issue the Planning Commission had was regarding what constitutes a primary residence.
Smallwood said he had supporting documents to prove the home was his primary residence, and he will be present Monday through Thursday. The Airbnb bookings are Friday through Sunday, he said.
In other matters, council will hear a presentation from local contractor Nielsen Builders Inc., which will present the guaranteed maximum price and the breakdown of the cost for the new high school.
The Harrisonburg School Board voted in favor of the $87.24 million guaranteed maximum price at its Nov. 5 meeting.
The guaranteed maximum price is the top dollar amount the contractor has to build the school on property south of Stone Spring Road between Interstate 81 and South Main Street.
According to a schedule provided by Nielsen Builders, council is expected to have its first reading of the proposal to vote on the guaranteed maximum price, with an opening in August 2022, at its Nov. 26 meeting.
Council will have a second reading on Dec. 10, and if all goes according to plan, the contractors will break ground Dec. 16.
Also at tonight’s meeting, council will hold a public hearing for a request by Claudia McClean for a special-use permit to have short-term rentals at 907 Ridgewood Road.
McClean, who has lived in the neighborhood for around 15 years, had been operating the rental for 10 months prior to Aug. 1, when the city started requiring homeowners to have a permit.
As of Nov. 4, there were 14 letters sent to city staff opposing McClean’s request, according to city documents.
The reason for opposition was due to potential increased traffic, maintaining the uniqueness of the neighborhood, safety and decreased residential property value.
The commission, by a 3-3 vote, sent no recommendation to council on the Ridgewood Road request.
Voting in favor of the permit were Commissioners Gil Coleman, Mark Finks and Brent Finnegan. Voting against was Zanetta-Ford Byrd, Henry Way and council representative Sal Romero.
Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 409 S. Main St.
City Council meetings—a gathering of the ignorant liberals.
