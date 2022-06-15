James Madison University has announced the hiring of Malika Carter as inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer. Her selection followed a competitive and national search that yielded candidates from across the globe, according to a press release.
Carter's professional career has been shaped by her experience in higher education, but as a student and a practitioner. While pursuing degrees beginning with an associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College to receiving a doctorate degree from North Dakota State University, Carter has been able to learn about the higher education system and what can be changed to make it a more inclusive place for everyone.
"Institutions of higher education are like small societies," Carter said. "I want to leave a legacy of justice and pedagogy."
Prior to accepting the position at JMU, Carter was the first chief diversity officer at State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, the press release says. Before beginning her work at SUNY ESF, she was the inaugural chief diversity officer for the city of Worcester, Mass., the release says.
Carter was drawn to the position at JMU because she saw the work it was already doing and the authenticity of it. While some institutions react to a pivotal moment in world history, JMU already had a well-established footprint, Carter said.
"It's important to me to align myself with institutions that are behaving authentically," Carter said.
One example that she saw when looking at JMU was a comprehensive campus climate survey that was recently disseminated among students. Too often when organizations or institutions of higher education conduct this kind of information gathering effort, it is without a plan for how information is then going to be presented to the public or how the information is going to be used to affect JMU, Carter said. But JMU had a process and plan in place for that prior to releasing the survey, Carter said.
"It's the difference between listening and hearing," she said.
When Carter begins her work at JMU on Aug. 25 she hopes to begin implementing some initiatives based on that climate survey and expanding the footprint that JMU already has.
Carter said she wants people to know that she is approachable and collegial and not afraid to roll up her sleeves and do hard work alongside her colleagues.
“We were deeply impressed by Dr. Carter’s wisdom, breadth of experience and can-do spirit throughout the interview process,” JMU President Jonathan Alger said in a press release. “I am excited to welcome Dr. Carter as a member of our senior leadership team and to further our deep institutional commitment to DEI efforts to make JMU an even more welcoming and inclusive community.”
