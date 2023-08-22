The Virginia Department of Transportation is set to continue work on roadways as summer starts to end. There will be new maintenance to the roadways and continued roadwork throughout Rockingham County, according to a VDOT news release.
New Roadwork
Several new roadwork projects on I-81 will occur this week. The primary road Route 259 and the secondary road Route 704 will also have new roadwork completed, according to VDOT.
Exit 239 to 241, northbound and southbound, the right shoulder will have closure for sign work. This includes Exit 240 off-ramps. Work will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exit 242 to 249, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight single lane closures for rock and soil testing. This will occur from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Aug 20 to Aug 30. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
Exit 243 to 244, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight single lane closures for inspection of various bridges Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Exit 249 to 250, northbound, there will be sign work. There will be right shoulder closures including Exit 240 off-ramps. This will occur 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Exit 251 to 252, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight single lane closures for inspection of interchange bridge over I-81, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Exit 256 to 264, northbound and southbound, the right shoulder will have closures, including Exit 257 off-ramps, for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 259, Mayland Road, will have shoulder closures between the I-81 on- and off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 704, Cecil Wampler Road, will have lane closures as needed between Route 11, South Valley Pike, and Route 988, Early Road, for rock and soil testing, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Continued Roadwork
Interstate 81
Along I-81, mile marker 240 to 250, northbound, there will be overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the night until Sep. 7.
On I-81, mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound, there will be overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the night until Nov. 3. There will be delays and slow-roll operations. There will be temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257, and overnight alternating lane closures will be 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 28. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.
On I-81, Exit 246 to 245, southbound, the right shoulder will have closures for shoulder repairs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Primary Roads
Route 33, East Market Street, both eastbound and westbound, there will be single lane closures between Vine Street / Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. There will be travel-lane shifts and a work zone speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement. This will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sep., according to VDOT.
Route 259, West Lee Street, in Broadway, there will be traffic restrictions to complete the bridge replacement. Traffic will need to temporarily use the Linville Creek bridge between Route 42, Main Street, and Route 1411, Shenandoah Avenue. The work zone speed limit is 25 miles per hour. The estimated project completion date is November 2023, according to the press release.
Route 276, Cross Keys Road, there will be flagger and pilot-truck traffic control during overnight hours between Route 33, Spotswood Trail and Route 682, Friedens Church Road, for paving operations, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of Sep. 7.
Various primary roads will be impacted for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, per the news release.
Various primary roads will be impacted for mowing. Motorists will be controlled through mobile traffic controls, according to the press release.
Secondary Roads
Route 682, Friedens Church Road, between Route 995, Koiner Ford Road, and Route 680 / Oak Ridge Road, will have shoulder closures for roadway improvements. A flagger will control the traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 22.
Route 720, Smithland Road / Old Furnace Road, will be closed between Route 718, Old Furnace Road, and Route F-238, Buffalo Drive, for replacement of Route 720 bridge. The estimated completion date is fall 2023. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
Route 752, also known as Beaver Creek Road, will be closed to through traffic between Route 613, Spring Creek Road, and Route 745, Martin Miller Road, for replacement of Spring Creek bridge. This will occur until Sep. 28. VDOT stated that motorists will need to follow the posted detour.
