Aug. 1 through Aug. 7 is World Breastfeeding Week. The campaign is a way to bring awareness to the benefits of breastfeeding, and Sentara gave an inside look into its services for parents. Anna Bricker, a new mom, also provided a look into giving birth and being a new mother.
Breastfeeding
For the baby, breast milk provides antibodies and proteins that protect babies from disease and helps them grow, said Sonya Eberly, lactation consultant and registered nurse at Sentara. Breast milk is also easier to digest than formula, is good for gut health, decreases a child’s chances of childhood onset diabetes and risk of allergies, said Eberly.
Research has shown that individuals that were breast fed have a higher IQ and less of a chance of being overweight as a toddler than those that were not, according to Eberly. For mothers, it helps decrease the change of premenopausal breast cancer and ovarian cancer, said Eberly.
Breastfeeding also decreases the risk of osteoporosis for mothers and babies, according to Eberly.
For mother and baby, it is also a time to bond. Skin to skin contact is essential for both babies and mothers, even if a mother is not breast feeding, said Eberly.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that babies breastfeed at least two years.
While some mothers breastfeed and some do not, some opt for intrusive pumping, which is pumping their breast milk for the child only, said Eberly.
Sentara has a yearly theme to go with its World Breastfeeding Week. This year it is “enabling breastfeeding, making a difference for working parents,” said Eberly.
Sentara offers consultations and breastfeeding classes to help mothers and babies with breastfeeding. The classes are held every other month, on the third Tuesday of the month.
Sentara offers a number of services to help new families navigate new births. This includes birth preparation, refresher birth, family care, breastfeeding, cesarean birth, sibling, infant and child CPR, and family birthplace classes. There is also a support group called new moms ask a nurse and a family birthplace tour.
Mothers who need help with breast feeding can call Sentara at 540-689-3320 to talk with a lactation consultation.
“People can call night or day, we will only answer them and return their phone calls when we are here, during the day, but it's fine for them to call in the middle of the night … phone calls are free,” said Eberly. “It is so empowering though, to [know] I am the only one that is making this baby grow."
A Birth Story
Anna Bricker, 29, did not grow up with babies around her. She wanted to know what would be expected of her, during delivery and when it comes to providing for a newborn, said Bricker.
She took the newborn class that Sentara offers. By talking with nurses, she said she was able to understand what most child births look like and what the process could look like for her.
“They can't predict anything, but they gave me pretty much spot on what was going to happen, and I'll be honest with you, this pregnancy had its quirks with him being a preemie. Yet it followed pretty much exactly how that course said labor would go,” said Bricker.
Through the various programs she learned details she never thought about, like the first bowel movement of a baby is black. She also was able to ask questions through the family birthplaces courses.
“The newborn class ... was very beneficial,” said Bicker.
Bricker had a tour of the birthing place before she delivered. She viewed the rooms and equipment. She also talked with a nurse that showed her the different positions she could deliver her baby in, said Bricker. She was always under the impression that someone could only give birth laying on their back, said Bricker.
Bricker had felt some pressure from society to have a natural birth. She felt guilty about wanting an epidural.
“The nurses [at Sentara] are really good about knowing what is best for your immediate situation,” said Bricker. “I talked with nurses, through these courses. They gave me the courage to say no. If your body is giving you signs that it needs, maybe some epidural help, do it. You know, don't feel like you need to be some hero coming in, without any pain management. You do what your body needs ... I think the nurses through these courses do a great job of helping you figure out what is best for you, not what society feels like it’s pushing you to feel like you should do."
On Friday July 28 at 5 a.m., Bricker arrived at Sentara Hospital with some pain. Later that day, she gave birth to her first child, Jackson Bricker. He was born at 35 weeks' gestation and was premature, weighing in at six and a half pounds, according to Bricker.
“I actually labored standing up. I don't think I'd ever have been brave enough to do that if I wouldn't have been like shown how to do that,” said Bricker. “I had a midwife, Eleanor, phenomenally giving me back [and] hip massages. I think she cut my labor in half — because I was letting gravity do the work knowing I could do that position,” said Bricker.
At one point she no longer wanted to stand and transitions to resting on her hands and knees, said Bricker.
“I truly believe learning positions that worked for my body really made the active pushing stage super short,” said Bricker. “More women have freedom to choose what they want [during their birthing experience]," said Bricker.
During Jackson’s birth, Bricker came in with an open mind, instead of a ridged birth plan.
“I really feel like that's why my experience went really well, because I've put my faith in Sentara that they knew what to expect because they know more about this experience than I do,” said Bricker.
During Jackson’s birth she used a little nitrous, but did not have an epidural, which she was okay having, if she had needed it, said Bricker.
“Having my nurse and midwife kind of create my plan for me, as we went along, listening to my body and doing what my body needed [was great],” said Bricker.
Bricker recommends asking questions. For her, the main questions were about feeding. So, talking with a lactation consultant was important to her.
She had fears of not knowing when Jackson needed to burp or when he was hungry. A consultant sat with her during breastfeeding and helped her answer these questions and understand, said Bricker.
New mothers at Sentara, that want help breastfeeding, can talk with Eberly, who helps mothers navigate breastfeeding by showing them different techniques, said Eberly.
“It has given me the courage to go, oh, I don't have to assume, or guess, or cry and wonder if I'm doing it right. I can actually ask,” said Bricker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.