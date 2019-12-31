Come Wednesday, Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Department will offer a new annual membership that will include more amenities.
The new annual membership will cost $60 for an individual city resident adult pass and $30 for youth and seniors, ages 50 and older.
It will include access to Westover Pool and its splashpad and give members 10% off all heath and wellness program classes.
The annual membership also includes access to the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center, its fitness and regular gym and the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, its fitness center, gym and computer lab.
“Our goal was to better serve our residents — first by simplifying our fitness membership options and second to include our aquatic facility in our fitness membership,” said Luanne Santangelo, director of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation.
The new family rates will be $150 for city residents and $300 for non-city residents. A family summer pool pass will cost $75 for city residents and $150 for non-city residents.
Family memberships include two adults who live in the same household and up to four of their dependent children, according to a PowerPoint presentation given during the Dec. 9 Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission meeting by Recreation Manager Scott Erickson and Aquatics Manager A.J. Morris.
Prior to the rate adjustment, a fitness membership and pool membership was sold as a combo pass at $105 for an individual city resident and $150 for a non-city resident.
If an adult city resident wanted only a recreational facility pass and no pool pass, it cost $30. A non-city resident would pay $60.
For an adult city resident wanting only a pool pass, it cost $85 annually and $105 for a non-city resident. A person also had the option of having a three-month individual or family pass.
Come January, an individual can buy the entire annual membership for less than an annual pool pass.
“Although our annual membership prices have gone up, the pool prices have dropped so we are pretty much meeting in the middle while also giving more amenities,” Morris said. “We want to also incentivize people to enroll in the health and wellness classes with that 10% off.”
Come January, a non-resident adult will have to pay $120 for an individual membership. A youth, ages 12 to 17, would have to pay $60 as well as with senior passes.
The PowerPoint presentation said it has been nearly eight years since the rates were last changed.
Erickson said the revenue would increase by around $50,000 in 2020 if the same amount of passes were bought.
Santangelo said the department averages around 1,500 fitness and pool memberships a year.
“While revenue was not the motivating factor in our rate adjustment, assuming we retain the same number of memberships, our annual revenue would increase,” Santangelo said. “We hope to maintain or increase this number now that we have a new value-added membership that includes our aquatic facility.”
The memberships will run concurrent with the calendar year and expire on Dec. 31.
A person would have to buy a full price pass until June 30, after which point the pass will be half the cost.
