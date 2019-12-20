The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is working on plans to manage increased traffic on South Main Street due to construction of the new high school.
The new school, to be located south of Stone Spring Road between Interstate 81 and South Main Street, is expected to generate 500 new trips off South Main Street during morning peak hours, according to Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg’s director of public works.
When City Council and the School Board considered buying the 60-acre property from James Madison University last year, the Public Works Department conducted a traffic impact analysis.
The study took from May to August 2018 to complete.
“Once the School Board started considering the property in May, our staff sat down with them to get a sense of what types of trips or volumes of traffic the school would generate,” Hartman said in a Thursday interview.
According to the analysis, about 75% more vehicles will head north on Main Street to make a left turn onto East Kaylor Park Drive. To address the increase, a traffic signal will be added to the intersection of South Main Street and East Kaylor Park Drive, which is near the Ford dealership.
“We will also be doing some median work on [South] Main Street to give a protected storage area for left turns as well as on northbound of South Main Street,” Hartman said, adding that a right-turn lane will be constructed from South Main Street to East Kaylor Park Drive.
The school needs two access points for safety and operational purposes, Hartman said. Besides the main access point, there will be an access point off Boxwood Court, which is across from Harrisonburg Honda.
“Due to the existing right of way of Boxwood Court, that’s not going to be a full access intersection,” Hartman said. “It will be a right-in, right-out.”
At the second access point, drivers leaving the school will only be able to make a right turn onto northbound South Main Street, according to Hartman. Drivers entering the school will only be able to turn right from northbound South Main Street. Southbound drivers must use East Kaylor Park to access the school.
“The traffic that will come with this school is a huge concern,” Councilman George Hirschmann said Thursday. “When you do anything like this, there’s gonna be things that have to be worked out, and this traffic is going to be one of them.”
Hartman does not expect more new trips in the evening peak hours going to and from the high school.
“The p.m. peak hour is a unique one because in the traffic analysis, we look at the peak hours of [South] Main Street and not of the high school,” he said.
The high school evening peak hours do not coincide with the existing peak hours on South Main Street.
For the high school, afternoon peak hours are between 2:30 and 4 p.m. For South Main Street now, it is 4:30 to 5 p.m., according to Hartman.
“Whatever they come up with for the traffic increase is going to be an inconvenience, so I just hope the changes that are made make it as little of an inconvenience as possible,” Hirschmann said.
The cost for the road improvements will be $4.9 million, and they are expected to be completed by the time the school opens in August 2022.
The $4.9 million is part of the $104.8 million estimated cost of the school.
“I think the cost will go up even more,” Hirschmann said of the road improvements and overall cost of the school. “They’re downplaying it as much as possible. It’s going to be more.”
Hirschmann said he expects the real estate tax increase needed to fund the project to be 17 cents per $100 of assessed value, as opposed to the estimate presented previously of 13 cents.
Mayor Deanna Reed referred all questions to the City Manager’s Office and Michael Parks, the city’s director of communications.
Hartman said the Public Works Department is working with engineers to get the plans developed, which includes locating the utilities that will need to be moved.
“We feel comfortable with what we have planned and believe we will be able to accommodate the increased traffic,” Hartman said. “We don’t have any reason to think what we are proposing won’t work. When installed, we think everything will work appropriately and safely.”
Hirschmann, on the other hand, said it seems likely the city and School Board need to be extra cautious of every cost as reality sets in with the new school.
“At some point, I’ll be able to say ‘I told you so,’” he said. “But then again, who is listening?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.