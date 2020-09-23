The smell of fresh paint can still be picked up throughout the halls inside Hose Company No. 4, and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors got a glimpse of the new fire station on Wednesday.
“It’s been a good project to complete,” Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway said while giving a tour Wednesday afternoon.
In 1890, Hose Company No. 4 was founded and over time has become the oldest existing fire department in Rockingham County.
During a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2019, Hose Company No. 4 President Libby Orebaugh said the former station off Port Republic Road near Sentara RMH Medical Center was dedicated in 1985 with the potential to expand and grow with the county.
That hope for expansion became a reality when the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to support the expansion in 2018 due to the old facility no longer meeting the needs for housing equipment and volunteers.
In December 2018, the board approved funding for the estimated $5 million, 27,000-square-foot station. The previous facility was only 2,000 square feet.
After construction was complete, Holloway said the cost totaled $5.2 million.
“This [facility] is a big difference from the two-bay bungalow we were in,” Holloway said.
Inside the facility, supervisors saw what the expanded space was capable of holding, such as a command unit, boats for water rescue, training rooms, living quarters for paid staff and volunteers, workout facility, media room and community room that can serve as an emergency shelter, according to Holloway.
Classroom space could potentially be a meeting spot for county employees, and an industrial-sized kitchen is able to make meals during a disaster.
Holloway said the larger training room could become an evacuation center in the case of an emergency. A backup generator able to power the entire facility is on site.
With room to expand inside the new facility, Holloway said he was excited to see the supervisors tour the space.
“The Board of Supervisors entrusted Hose Company No. 4 with this opportunity to enhance the service in this area,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity to provide emergency shelter, training and a station where we can provide the support we need.”
One of biggest differences Holloway pointed out at the new station is the living quarters. The facility holds 10 bunk beds, with two beds per room to allow space for volunteers and staff to stay during a shift.
By having firefighters on site, Holloway said, it would increase their response time.
“We can provide that service we didn’t have before,” he said.
Holloway hopes to have a dedication scheduled for the new station in October, as well as an open house to allow community members to tour the facility.
“This is a community building,” he said.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Kyger said he was proud of the new station, adding that it will be a great asset for public safety.
