The United States Department of Agriculture announced new standards for school lunches for the 2022-23 school year that will help schools transition to healthier meals following the challenges of the pandemic, according to a press release.
According to the press release, by issuing transitional standards that will begin in school year 2022-2023 and that USDA intends to run through school year 2023-2024, USDA is giving schools time to transition from current, pandemic operations, toward more nutritious meals.
According to the press release, in 2022, USDA will continue to prioritize supporting schools as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic and related operational issues while also ensuring children continue to enjoy healthy meals at school.
According to the press release, the department is also planning for the future by engaging with school meal stakeholders to establish long-term nutrition standards beginning in school year 2024-25 that will be achievable and put children’s health at the forefront.
The new standards, which are meant to provide some relief from strict food standards issued in 2017, will largely not have much of an effect on Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition for the division.
In 2017 it was mandated that food served in school lunches must contain only whole wheat grains, contain a variety of vegetables, and must stick to a low sodium level.
HCPS largely follows this when it can, Early said, but recently supply chain issues have created somewhat of a problem, particularly when it comes to only providing whole grain products.
For example, if the menu says soft shell tacos, under the 2017 standards they must be served with whole grain tortillas. Sometimes they can be difficult to find, Early said.
“But it’s important that we stick to the menu that children expect than try and come up with something new,” she said.
Finding menu items that meet the sodium requirement has also been a challenge during the pandemic. For these issues the USDA allows for waivers. HCPS has waivers but it tries to only use them when absolutely necessary.
With the new USDA standards, there is some flexibility outside of waivers. For example, schools will now only have to provide whole wheat grains 80% of the time.
This is particularly helpful not just because of supply chain issues, but also because there are menu items that students simply won’t eat because they prefer the non-whole grain option — such as spaghetti.
“It’s always walking a fine line between providing healthy meals, and meals that kids will eat,” Early said.
A request for information from the Rockingham County Public Schools nutrition department was not answered on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.