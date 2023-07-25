VDOT has new and updated projects set for Rockingham County that will impact motorists.
According to a news release by VDOT the new and updated work will impact I - 81 and primary roads.
Interstate 81
Mile marker 238 to 267, northbound and southbound, there will be tree trimming. This will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from July 24 to 28.
Mile marker 239 to 248, northbound and southbound, there will be pothole patch work. This will occur between 4 and 7 a.m. on July 24.
Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound, there will be pavement treatment. This will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Sept. 7. There will be alternating lane closures.
Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound, there will be traffic restrictions related to the Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement. From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 7, there will be slow-roll traffic controls as needed, according to VDOT press release. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures might occur at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Primary Roads
Route 276, Cross Keys Road, there will be flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations. This will occur between Route 33, Spotswood Trail, and Route 682, Friedens Church Road from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the nights of July 30 through Sept. 7.
There are various primary roads that will be impacted for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. There will be mobile traffic control for mowing operations.
