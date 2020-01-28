Following a short public hearing Tuesday, a resolution to issue up to $141 million in bonds, most of which would be used to pay for the new high school, is heading to the next City Council meeting.
Larry Propst, the city’s finance director, told council members Tuesday that no action would be needed at the time but a resolution for approval would be coming soon.
No one spoke during the public hearing.
Council approved a deal with Nielsen Builders on Dec. 10 for the Harrisonburg firm to build the school with a maximum construction cost of $87.2 million, to open in August 2022.
Other costs associated with the project include $5 million for the 60 acres on which it will be built between Interstate 81 and South Main Street south of Stone Spring Road, and "soft costs" such as computers and furniture.
In all, the city is planning to issue up to $104.8 million in bonds for the project, which aims to alleviate overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School. More than 1,800 students are enrolled at HHS, which was built for 1,360 students and opened in 2005.
The School Board passed a resolution at its meeting last week asking council to approve the funding.
In a memo, Propst said bonds would be issued "only in an amount sufficient to fund the cost of the projects and to pay for the cost of issuing the bonds. The not‐to‐exceed amount includes certain estimates and assumptions that are reserved only for the bond issuance and are not intended to be used for project funding."
In addition to the high school, the city would issue up to $15 million for construction of water lines, mostly for the eastern source water line project.
The project, in the works for more than two decades, would diversify the city's water supply by pumping from the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. It would give Harrisonburg a third source, joining the North and Dry rivers.
The city has built part of the line from the water treatment plant on Grandview Drive to the city's eastern limits near Stone Spring Road.
Another project, with a bond of up to $5.7 million, is on the books to build a new public works building.
The facility would also have space for a police substation and storage for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Propst's memo says.
The eastern source project and new public works building have been included in the city's capital improvement plan for years.
Up to $15.5 million would be used to cover bond issuance costs and original issue discount, the memo says.
Micheal Parks, the city’s director of communications, said Tuesday that financial experts recommend a buffer when going into the bond market, which would make up the $15.5 million to act as a percentage of extra costs.
“The belief is we are not going to touch it,” Parks said.
