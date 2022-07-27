An altercation led to a shooting in the city's northwest neighborhood Monday night, according to Harrisonburg police.
According to a statement Tuesday from the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of College Avenue on Monday at 8:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Through an investigation, police found the man had been shot in the 1200 block of Greystone Street, where 911 callers notified police of a man acting erratically.
Police said the man who was shot was loudly banging on several doors to homes in an aggressive manner. The man was wearing only shoes and pants and attempting to hit people with a large umbrella.
After being confronted by the man, police said a nearby homeowner fired one round to prevent an assault.
After being shot, the man, who police did not identify, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and flown to University of Virginia Medical Center.
Police said the homeowner and the man who was shot did not know each other, and described the shooting as an isolated incident.
While initially detained, the homeowner who shot the man was questioned and released. The homeowner's name was also withheld by police, citing the ongoing investigation.
Police ask those with information to contact detective Alan Dyer at 540-437-2680 or email alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050, or by texting "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
