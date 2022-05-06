A van crashed into a Subway restaurant on Carlton Street on Friday afternoon in Harrisonburg and the driver faces reckless driving charges.
At 3 p.m., Harrisonburg's Rescue Squad, along with the city's police and fire departments, responded to the restaurant located at 88 S. Carlton St. for a car crash into a structure.
HPD Sgt. Wayne Westfall said the car was in a nearby McDonald's parking lot when it crossed the grass median into the Subway parking lot and hit the building.
There were no injuries.
"Charges are going to be filed," Westfall said. "There's certain things we can charge on private property, reckless driving is one of them. So that was the appropriate charge here."
A section of Carlton Street from Subway to the roundabout was blocked off to traffic.
Police continue to investigate.
