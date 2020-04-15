Harrisonburg's total proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21 is over $281 million, a roughly $10 million increase from the 2019-20 budget, according to city documents.
However, no tax increases are included in the budget, according to Eric Campbell, the city manager, who presented the document to City Council at Tuesday’s meeting.
Real estate tax represents slightly over 31% of the city’s revenue and will remain at 86 cents for every $100 of assessed value. The meals tax and lodging tax will both remain at 7%.
Health and welfare only take up a single cent of every taxpayer dollar paid to the city, while community development gets 2 cents, according to documents.
According to city documents, 37 cents of every taxpayer dollar are slated to be spent on education, with the next largest amount, 22 cents, allocated for public safety.
Both of these are up 1 cent per dollar from the previous budget, according to city documents.
From there, public works would get 9 cents, joint services 7 cents, and debt 6 cents. General government and parks, recreation and cultural expenses account for 5 cents of every dollar, and transfers 4 cents.
The school funds take up a third of the budget, as the amount the city allocates to the education system continues tor rise. In the proposed budget, the school system would get an extra $1.3 million.
City staff would also receive a 1.5% cost of living increase in both July and January, for a total of 3% at a cost of $946,000, according to city documents.
There would also be an increase in contributions of $366,500 to Middle River Regional Jail, in response to a growing population, and $524,000 for the Virginia Retirement System.
Over $1 million is slated again for the Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, according to city documents. The same amount was allocated in the previous budget.
The 2020-21 spending plan also includes $7.4 million for capital project funding, a decrease from the previous budget’s $11.6 million.
Projects included in the proposed budget are the eastern raw waterline and repairs to the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge, both with price tags of $400,000.
Nearly $200,000 is set aside for cameras inside city school buses, with another $1.79 million for three new buses and four paratransit buses.
The proposed budget also calls for $700,000 to the sanitation fund for city-branded bins for residents and $300,000 for a kids castle at Purcell Park.
The budget in full and brief are both available on the city’s website at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/budget.
Those interested in giving feedback about the proposed budget can reach the city manager’s office at 540-432-7701.
A vote on the budget is not expected until May, and City Council and staff will meet in the meantime to tweak the document. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
