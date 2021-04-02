Although it appears on the Harrisonburg City Public School's Capital Improvement Plan, there is currently no timetable for when the city might see construction of its seventh elementary school.
A $2.5 million line item appears on the plan for fiscal year 2024-2025 for the purchase of land for a seventh elementary school, as approved by the city School Board.
However, the CIP is a planning document and not set in stone, said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the school division. Each year the School Board approves a plan that includes place holders for large projects that may occur based on the life span of certain buildings and equipment.
The line item for a new elementary school has been included in the CIP for years, but the School Board has not needed to green light the project because enrollment trends do not indicate yet that there is a need for a new school, Mackail said.
However, it is more than likely going to be necessary at some point, which is why it is on the CIP each year, to keep it on School Board members' radars, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
The CIP includes many projects that range from the $50,000 price point for the multi-million dollar price point. Some common items that can be seen on the CIP each year include the replacement of roofs, HVAC systems and chiller purchases. These items are placed on the CIP in the year when they are most likely to occur, Mackail said. However, if the equipment or infrastructure is still functioning properly, it is pushed to another fiscal year.
"We don't purchase things that are still working," Mackail said.
Once a capital improvement project is deemed necessary, it will go out for bids and the School Board will approve a contract. For the seventh elementary school, which enrollment trends show will be needed at some point, it is important to keep the project on School Board members' minds.
"There is not a lot of land in Harrisonburg to build a new school," Mackail said. "So it's something we have to think about."
Along with the purchase of land for a seventh elementary school, there is a $2.5 million line item for fiscal year 2025-2026 for a renovation to Thomas Harrison Middle School.
