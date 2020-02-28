The fate of Linville-Edom Elementary School hangs in the balance, and more and more “Save LEES” signs have been cropping up in the Rockingham County community and even creeping into Harrisonburg.
However, a timeline for making a decision about whether Linville-Edom Elementary will close after the 2020-21 school year is still in flux.
It was announced in November that Superintendent Oskar Scheikl was recommending that the more than 80-year-old school close rather than undergo a needed but expensive renovation.
What makes Linville-Edom different from other elementary schools, a number of which have undergone or are undergoing multimillion-dollar renovations, lies in the school’s septic system. Because of the location behind the school, a renovation of any value would cost between $7 million and $8.5 million, according to studies.
Due to the costly price tag associated with keeping Linville-Edom open, it has been recommended that this community school of 220 students close. Parents are upset by this possibility, which includes the uncertainty of where their children would go if the school closed. Many would go to Lacey Spring Elementary School, but not all.
Parents have been showing up to School Board meetings to implore members to not close the school. But they’re going to have to wait a while longer to know for sure what’s happening.
Currently, an engineer is looking at the school’s septic system and working with a soil expert to see what, if anything, can be done to renovate the system at a reasonable cost, School Board Chairman Lowell Fulk said.
What the report finds will better inform the board’s decision moving forward. The only mention of anything resembling a timeline came from Scheikl, who asked the board to vote on the matter by the end of the school year.
Fulk said he couldn’t say for sure, but the end of the current school year is still “reasonable.”
Scheikl said for sure that the board will not take up the vote at the next School Board meeting on March 9.
A decision by the end of the school year would give the division enough time to figure out how the Linville-Edom school zone would be divided up, and where students would attend school during the 2021-22 school year. It would also allow for enough time for teachers to be assigned a new school.
The Linville-Edom decision is the third large-scale decision the School Board has had to tackle since November. Last month, the board voted to redistrict a few schools in the Spotswood district to alleviate crowding. After taking into account grandfathering rules, 135 students will be affected by the redistricting decision.
Most recently, the School Board approved a recommendation to start school later for middle and high school students in the Turner Ashby district as part of a pilot program. The new start times also shorten the school day by an hour.
The School Board has still to decide whether it also wants elementary school students to start later, or if it wants them to remain starting the school day at 8:15 a.m.
