What began as a pickle jar at a county fair has turned into something much bigger.
The Blue Ridge Abortion Fund in Charlottesville is a grassroots organization that’s been providing financial and logistical support to people seeking abortions since 1989. Executive Director Tannis Fuller said it all started when members of the Democratic party were tabling at a county fair and put out a pickle jar to help someone pay for an abortion.
From there, the network of abortion funding grew until the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund became an independent nonprofit in 2009.
The Blue Ridge Abortion fund provides financial and logistical support to those who call and seek assistance, without requiring them to prove their need for aid. Funds can be used toward the cost of an abortion appointment, as well as transportation, lodging and child care costs if needed.
Fuller said the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund team is supportive of its callers no matter what decision they make.
“I don’t have an agenda,” Fuller said. “I don’t want anyone to have to have an abortion, but I want everyone who wants an abortion to be able to get one.”
Fuller said she’s always been involved in abortion access “one way or another.” She helped escort people to abortion clinics in the 1990s and has been working with the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund for 10 years.
“I was brought up in a family where abortion access and community care were central tenants of my upbringing,” Fuller said. “I had always known that abortion access was really important for self determination and autonomy.”
Getting the word out about the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund is critical, according to Fuller. She said increasing the nonprofit’s visibility helps eradicate the stigma around abortion.
Last year, the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund served 1,856 callers with about $600,000 in support, according to its 2021 Impact Report. Abortion costs in Virginia typically range between $375 and $2,000, according to the report.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned of Roe v. Wade on Friday, Fuller said the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund has experienced increased donations and more community interest to get involved.
“We’re really grateful that community members are wanting to be a part of this movement at this time,” Fuller said.
Though she believed the overruling of Roe v. Wade was a longtime coming, Fuller said it still felt like a “kick in the face.”
“I think that this decision will have a devastating impact, not just on people seeking abortions but also on people who are pregnant, who have now been cut off from the ability to make decisions about their pregnancies,” Fuller said.
Abortion is currently legal in Virginia during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy, with third-trimester abortions legal only if the mother’s health is at serious risk. In a statement, Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed his support for the Supreme Court’s decision and called on Virginia lawmakers to write anti-abortion legislation to be introduced to the General Assembly in January 2023.
No matter what happens in the future, Fuller said the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund will still provide resources for those in need.
“I am confident that we will continue to provide mission-aligned support to folks in Virginia who are seeking abortion care or people who are traveling to Virginia for abortion care,” Fuller said. “We will continue to show up for those folks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.