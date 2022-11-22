Registration is underway for a day supporting local nonprofits.
The Great Community Give, a fundraising drive based on a single day of cash giving put on by the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, will return April 15.
Registration is now open for nonprofits to participate and remains open until Feb. 15, according to a press release. Last year, over $1.727 million went to different organizations, which receive training leading up to the event on how to raise money.
Returning and new nonprofit organizations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County can register for the event by visiting greatcommunitygive.org, the release said.
