On Sunday afternoon, over 30 parents and their young daughters sat together to learn about geology, as well as the sun and moon.
The free event is called Science Sunday for Girls and is held monthly at the James Madison University John C. Wells Planetarium.
J.P. Salamet, an engineer, and his 7-year-old, Sydney, have been going to Science Sunday for Girls at JMU since January, Salamet said.
“My daughter had some expressed some interest in science-related things,” he said. “So my wife saw the posting on Facebook and thought it would be something cool for her to check. And we did, and she’s wanted to come back ever since the first time.”
Sydney said she enjoyed the event “because I like science.” She also said she likes space.
“Every month we like to encourage girls to come and get involved in science,” said Victoria Corlett, the organizer of Sunday’s event and a JMU graduate student studying elementary education.
She said science is often not as emphasized to girls as it is to boys.
“The STEM fields are not just for boys or just this one specific person. It’s for anyone — anyone can do it,” Corlett said.
Science Sunday for Girls has been happening for “years,” Corlett said. In January, guests learned about constellations, and in February they learned about planets.
This month the event was held with the JMU Geology Club to teach the guests about the Earth, moon and sun and geology, according to Corlett.
She said she loves to see girls and their parents regularly come to events.
“That’s really cool to see them still be interested in another new science topic the next Sunday,” Corlett said.
Next month’s event will be focused on weather and is slated for the JMU planetarium on April 8.
