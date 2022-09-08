Harrisonburg officials held an open house-style meeting Wednesday to solicit feedback on a project that would realign University Boulevard between Forest Hill Road and Oak Hill Drive to the Convocation Center parking lot.
The proposal replaces the existing portion of University Boulevard with a new two-lane road with a shared-use path and sidewalk, said engineer Tyson Rosser, whose firm, Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. of Massachusetts, created the draft designs for the project.
“This is improving connectivity for people traveling within the city,” he said.
Designs shown Wednesday were about 60% complete, Rosser said, as officials consider public feedback. Total costs for the project are about $10.4 million, with the Virginia Department of Transportation contributing $5.2 million, James Madison University giving $5 million and the city adding $200,000, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
At a July City Council meeting, council approved an agreement to accept 11 parcels of land from James Madison University to make way for the new University Boulevard.
Harrisonburg would obtain the land owned by JMU to build the project and would give unused parcels back to JMU upon the project’s completion.
Draft plans show University Boulevard directly connecting with Forest Hill Road south of the the parking lot at JMU’s Convocation Center, cutting out two sharp turns that take University Boulevard around an existing neighborhood.
City officials have said they expect construction to begin in 2025.
‘Safer Roadway’
Harrisonburg Police Department Sgt. Wayne Westfall said the realignment would make University Boulevard a “safer roadway.” While there aren’t many crashes on University Boulevard, the straight-shot proposal would create less of a risk for motorists compared to the current sharp turns at Forest Hill Road and Oak Hill Drive.
The multiuse path built would provide safer transportation for pedestrians, Westfall said, especially when foot traffic in the area is heavier on Friday and Saturday nights. Infrastructure does not currently exist in some portions of University Boulevard, and some individuals end up walking on the road, he said.
“The shared-use path is a better place for them to go,” Westfall said.
He also said the road would alleviate congestion as cars back up onto Port Republic Road near the Interstate 81 interchange.
“By aligning University Boulevard, you’re eliminating all the queuing of traffic getting backed up on Port Republic Road,” Westfall said.
Kyle Lawrence, director of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, said the multiuse path “is a step in the right direction.” However, he asked officials to consider an aisle for faster-moving alternative forms of transportation, such as electric bicycles and scooters. Those modes of transportation move at a faster pace than pedestrians and some bikers, which may cause a safety issue.
With the future of electric mobility devices and motorized scooters traveling at 15 to 25 mph, Lawrence questioned if the designs presented Wednesday would withstand after a couple decades.
“I don’t know if it reduces personal car trips to campus,” he said.
Lawrence suggested another lane as part of the road, separated by a barrier.
About 30 people attended Wednesday’s meeting, and attendees were asked to complete a survey rating their satisfaction with the proposed improvements.
Respondents were also asked to note if they saw any issues or missing elements with the proposal, and the mode of travel they use on University Boulevard.
Harrisonburg public works coordinator Lexie West said officials will review the feedback and determine the feasibility of ideas presented through the survey.
