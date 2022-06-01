Officials have identified the motorcycle driver who was killed in a Harrisonburg traffic crash Sunday night.
Harrisonburg Police Department Cpt. Jason Kidd said Tyrone Roberts, 33, of Fork Union, was driving his motorcycle west on Vine Street and hit a passenger vehicle driving south on Main Street, at the intersection of North Main Street, Mount Clinton Pike and Vine Street, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Roberts was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
Police said Roberts was driving at excessive speeds. No charges have been filed against the driver of the passenger vehicle, Kidd said.
There were no other reported injuries from the crash.
