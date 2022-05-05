Harrisonburg officials have released an online survey to garner feedback from residents as the Friendly City continues its search for a new city manager.
Baker Tilly, an executive recruitment firm, is leading the nationwide search to find applicants for City Council to consider when hiring a new city manager.
The survey, available in English and Spanish, can be found on the city's social media pages.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said officials do not have a paper copy of the survey, but community members can reach out to their elected officials directly and give their input.
It first asks respondents to identify their age and their relationship with Harrisonburg. Respondents are then asked what level of education the next city manager should have and how important it is for the new hire to have "professional credentials."
Respondents are then asked to identify the top five skills and traits the next city manager should have, which include collaboration, fiscal accountability, community involvement and leadership; and what the immediate priorities for the next city manager should be, including affordable housing, financial sustainability, quality of life and code enforcement, for example.
"The selection of a city manager is one of the most important things we do as your elected officials,” Mayor Deanna Reed said in a statement. "This person will not only lead the approximately 800 City employees who work hard to serve our community every day, but the manager will be a driving force in bringing our Harrisonburg 2039 vision plan to life and making sure we embody the values Harrisonburg is known for. We are very eager to hear from our community and utilize your input in this vital decision, and I hope you use this opportunity to make your voice heard."
The 2039 plan was adopted by City Council on April 23, 2019, and has been updated once last year to include protecting the city’s environmental assets, such as air and water, as another priority. Other issues of importance include fiscal responsibility and reliable high-quality services, and that the city is a thriving educational center, and inclusive with ample affordable housing and good jobs.
The survey also asks respondents to give one question City Council should ask every candidate, and what the "number one issue or priority the new city manager should focus on."
Respondents are also asked what advice they'd give the new city manager, and what makes Harrisonburg "a special place to be," along with any additional information they want City Council to consider.
Parks said survey results are anonymous, and will be provided to City Council once interviews for the position begin.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Parks said the hire for a new city manager is expected between late spring and early summer.
Ande Banks serves as Harrisonburg's interim city manager. In September, Eric Campbell announced he would step down as city manager at the end of the year.
The survey closes May 31.
