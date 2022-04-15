The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announced Thursday that the former Free Clinic property has been gifted to the RMH Foundation.
Last year, the Free Clinic board of directors transferred the clinic's assets to the Community Foundation with a goal of helping to fund affordable, accessible health care in the community.
Officials said in a press release that they created a task force to find an organization that would not only serve the area's health care needs, but also honor those that made the Free Clinic possible.
Through a community health needs assessment, surveyors found that the two most pressing issues facing the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community are access to services, and behavioral health and substance abuse treatment. Officials said the future building will be a "collaborative effort" that focuses on those needs with local partners in Eastern Mennonite University, James Madison University, Sentara RMH Medical Center, Strength In Peers and Healthy Community Health Centers.
"One organization, alone, cannot solve every pressing issue uncovered during the Community Health Needs Assessment," said Doug Moyer, president of Sentara RMH, in a press release. "Our area is home to many fantastic organizations, and we are excited to play a role in connecting all of these much-needed resources under one roof to benefit our community."
The first floor of the building will be used to treat patients with nonemergency medical conditions, officials said. HCHC will operate a same-day clinic, complete with pharmacy and laboratory services, that will be open to everyone regardless of ability to pay.
Additionally, a behavioral health provider will be provided, as well as a Medicaid enrollment specialist to assess eligibility and help patients apply, officials said.
Substance abuse treatment services are slated for the building's second floor, and Sentara RMH will provide office-based opioid treatment through medication-assisted treatment in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, officials said.
And the top floor will provide HIV and AIDS services, officials said. HCHC care managers will provide testing services, comprehensive health education, and holistic and financial support for medical needs, pharmaceuticals, infectious diseases, dental care, housing and utilities and transportation.
The 13,566-square-foot building includes one-story and three-story portions on 0.17 acre and was assessed at $1.5 million last year, according to city documents.
"We are very pleased to see this community asset continue to be used for the healthcare of our community and in partnership with many local organizations," said Revlan Hill, executive director of the Community Foundation, in a press release. "We also thank the H-R Free Clinic Board of Directors for the trust they had in us for the disposition of this property."
A firm opening date has not yet been set.
