Police are on the scene of a fatal crash that closed South Main Street in Harrisonburg in both directions.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of South Main Street, just south of Steven Toyota.
Lt. Charles Grubbs of the Harrisonburg Police Department confirmed there was one fatality in the two-vehicle crash.
Police declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
South Main Street from Mosby to Pleasant Valley roads is closed to traffic for a “considerable amount of time,” according to a city spokesperson.
Traffic from South Main Street, which is U.S. 11, is filtering onto adjacent roadways.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
