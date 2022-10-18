A 51-year-old city man has died following a crash that closed both directions of South Main Street in Harrisonburg for several hours.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of South Main Street, just south of Steven Toyota.
According to the City of Harrisonburg, a sedan was headed north on South Main Street when it crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a tractor trailer that was headed south.
The driver of the sedan, who was not identified, died at the scene.
The impact caused a "significant" debris field with diesel fuel from the tractor trailer covering all travel lines, according to the city.
The Harrisonburg Police Department's accident reconstruction unit is investigating the crash. The city's fire department responded to address the fuel spill.
Police ask those with information to contact Sgt. Wayne Westfall at 540-437-2672 or wayne.westfall@harrisonburgva.gov.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Boy, I hope no one decides to put a school or something out there...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.