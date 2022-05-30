A motorcyclist died following a Sunday night wreck in Harrisonburg.
At 7:30 p.m., the motorcycle driver was headed west on Vine Street and hit a passenger vehicle driving south on Main Street at the intersection of North Main Street, Mount Clinton Pike and Vine Street, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The motorcycle was traveling at excessive speed, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. Police said no one else was injured in the crash.
Police did not disclose the victim's name.
Police ask those with information regarding the crash to contact Sgt. Wayne Westfall at 540-437-2672 or Wayne.Westfall@harrisonburgva.gov.
— DN-R Staff Reports
