A person was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle on South High Street in Harrisonburg, near the Food Lion close to Erickson Avenue, on Thursday night.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said a vehicle hit a pedestrian on South High Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Harrisonburg Police Department's crash reconstruction team was still on scene as of 9:45 p.m. The road reopened at 10:10 p.m.
"At this time we do not have any information we can provide regarding the pedestrian or driver, or a cause of the incident as the reconstruction investigation is still underway," Parks said.
