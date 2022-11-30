A woman was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville following a crash on Erickson Avenue in Harrisonburg on Wednesday morning.
Harrisonburg Police Department's Lt. Chris Monahan said a city man was traveling east on Erickson Avenue between South Main and South High streets at 7 a.m. Wednesday when his car crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a vehicle headed the opposite direction.
The driver of the vehicle headed west, a city woman who Monahan did not identify, suffered serious injury and was taken to U.Va. Medical Center. A male passenger in the westbound vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, Monahan said.
The driver of the car headed east, who also was not identified, was treated at the scene and was not seriously injured, Monahan said.
Monahan said the crash, which closed Erickson Avenue between South Main and South High streets for three hours, is still under investigation.
"Poor weather conditions might have been a factor," Monahan said.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Monahan said it wasn't clear what may have led to the crash.
"Charges are pending," he said. "It depends on the outcome of the investigation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.