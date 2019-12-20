A previous City Council candidate is suing the executive director of the Harrisonburg Community Health Center, claiming she was wrongfully terminated for discriminatory reasons based on her Mexican origin, gender identity or pregnancy and maternity leave, according to court documents.
Paloma Saucedo was terminated on Jan. 29, 2018, and was replaced with a white woman, according to documents filed Monday in Rockingham County General District Court, which also said Saucedo identified as queer.
Saucedo declined to comment on the matter, and Lisa Bricker, the defendant in the lawsuit, could not be reached for comment. Saucedo unsuccessfully ran for City Council in November 2018 as an independent.
The lawsuit doesn’t specify total damages being sought.
Documents said Saucedo was terminated because “in the words of Defendant Bricker she was ‘disgusting, worthless, useless and difficult to work with,’ which in context with Defendant Bricker’s statement was code for being of Mexican national origin.”
Bricker, a white female, is the executive director HCHC. Saucedo originally worked for the nonprofit Valley AIDS Network until the organization merged with HCHC around Oct. 31, 2017.
During the time of the merger, Saucedo was on paid leave for 12 weeks due to health conditions relating to her pregnancy, documents said. During her leave she became an employee of HCHC.
Court documents said she returned to work around Dec. 14, 2017, as the program director for HCHC but was not given a formal job description, training, orientation or explanation of expectations.
Documents said Bricker made every effort to undermine Saucedo and her ability to provide day-to-day supervision as program director.
Her staff, formerly from VAN, was made up of black and Latina employees, documents said, and at a meeting Bricker told Saucedo that her and her employees were “disgusting, worthless, useless and difficult to work with.”
At a Jan. 24, 2018, care coordinators meeting, documents said Saucedo brought up that she had received negative feedback regarding VAN and was going to do an assessment to make sure the needs of the organization were met going forward.
In a meeting on Jan. 29, 2018, Terry Martin, the human resources manager at HCHC, and Beth Mosely, the chief financial officer of HCHC, fired Saucedo for her “unethical conduct” at the care coordinators meeting, documents said.
Following her termination, Saucedo said she started a fully immersed Spanish-speaking day care in August to help bring in income for her family and because there is a lack of day care services in the city.
“A lot of the day cares are religious based and there aren’t many people of color running them or day cares that have different languages available,” she said in a Thursday interview.
She said with having a 2-year-old, she decided to start a day care instead of continuing to look for a quality one.
“The fact that I was not doing the work I was really passionate about when working for VAN, I decided it was time I start another career to help the community,” she said.
