The Open Doors homeless shelter has moved to James Madison University for the summer.
On Monday, the low-barrier homeless shelter moved out of the former Red Front Supermarket on Chicago Avenue to JMU’s “D-Hub,” according to Ashley Robinson, Open Doors’ director of operations. The university’s old dining hall will house Open Doors until Aug. 16.
“JMU was huge in helping us find a building on their campus that was vacant,” Robinson said.
Robinson said Open Doors generally houses 45 to 55 individuals a night, and the move from Harrisonburg’s northwest neighborhood to JMU hasn’t impacted the number of guests.
“We have seen consistent numbers,” she said.
Open Doors was going to be in Red Front’s space only “temporarily,” Robinson said, and the move was to respect the property owner’s space.
Open Doors began operations at Red Front in November 2020. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter would rotate from different faith communities in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
For several months starting in March 2020, Open Doors operated out of JMU’s Godwin Hall.
Harrisonburg officials have allotted some funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to purchase a property to establish a permanent, low-barrier shelter.
“City staff continues working diligently to acquire a property that would be suitable for a permanent shelter to support those experiencing homelessness in our community,” said city spokesperson Michael Parks. “Due to what’s involved in the city making a purchase of property such as this, it can be a time-intensive process and one where we are limited on what information we can provide publicly so as not to impact a successful completion of the purchase.”
Robinson said the shelter’s “top priority” is to find a permanent location and property.
Open Doors was previously closed during the summer, Robinson said, but reopened during summer months recently because “the need is there.” Open Doors is helping to fill a void created by the temporary closure of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army’s shelter this spring.
“We have to continue to meet their need,” Robinson said.
For the upcoming fiscal year, Harrisonburg City Council awarded $20,000 to Open Doors as part of the city’s community contributions.
When Open Doors’ time at JMU expires Aug. 16, Robinson said, the organization will “explore other options” to operate the shelter, whether it be a permanent shelter location, leasing other locations or reverting back to its rotating church-based model as before.
“It’s been a big transition,” Robinson said. “Our guests have rolled right in and rolled with it. I’m extremely grateful for JMU.”
