With flushed cheeks from running around Purcell Park, Charlotte Rabideau, 9, said playing softball makes her happy.
“My dad coaches me,” said Charlotte, her clean yellow uniform shining in the sun. “I love playing with my friends and I like seeing my friends so I play softball.”
Charlotte plays in the Harrisonburg Little League Association, which marked the start of its season Saturday at Purcell Park with an opening day celebration.
Charlotte, along with each of the 340 players in the league, got to have their name called out over the loud speaker at an opening ceremony that began at 9:15 a.m.
The day began with the ceremony, which league President Dean Wartliner calls the most important part of the day. For the on-field ceremony, coaches read their rosters while each player runs across the field for handshakes, each kid getting some individual recognition.
“It probably doesn’t mean much to the older kids because they’ve done it for years but for [the younger kids], they’re just grinning. They’re just having the day of their life,” Warlitner said.
The Little League Pledge was read and the national anthem was sung before the first baseball and softball games of the year began at the park at 11:30 a.m.
Additionally, Kate Gordon Short, outfielder from JMU’s 2021 Women’s College World Series team, threw a ceremonial first pitch. Gordon Short grew up in the area and played softball, basketball and volleyball at Page County High School.
Warlitner said this is a record year for registrations for the league, which is open to kids ages 4 to 16 who live in the city. In recent years, registrations have numbered around 280 each year compared to 340 this year.
Wartliner said the stars aligned for a high number of registrations because the league works hard to include as many kids as possible. The league, which is volunteer-run, boasts involved parents and a hardworking board, according to Wartliner.
Parents and board members at the event said the league is unique in the way it strives to include people and build community. They said the board has taken specific actions to reach more Spanish-speaking families, to make playing more affordable and to give kids with disabilities a way to play safely.
Wartliner credits the higher number of registrations to the board’s efforts to spread registration information before the season begins. The league website has most information available in Spanish and English. Wartliner said the league’s registration materials that get distributed through the schools are available in Spanish and English.
The league also boasts low registration costs, according to board members at the opening day ceremony. According to Wartliner, to register a kid for T-ball, it costs $25. He said the other divisions have affordable registration costs, thanks to local sponsors and fundraising.
However, parents said the costs can get high to buy gear such as cleats, helmets, gloves, bats and pants, especially for families who have more than one kid playing in the league at a time. Plus, they said, it’s overwhelming to decide what to buy for a kid who’s never played before and might not like the sport.
“[We] were talking about reasons why people don’t play and this is one of those reasons,” said Brooke Dull, Charlotte’s mom. “I’ve got three [kids], just the cost of outfitting one child [is high] and then you multiply that.”
A group of parents created Pitch In, a system for donating gently used equipment to share with other families in the league. At the opening day ceremony, volunteers ran a table with numerous bins of cleats, bats, baseball pants and helmets that other kids grew out of.
“Cleats were almost impossible to find [this year],” Dull said. “And [Pitch In] has an abundance of them. So, a lot of people were able to come and get cleats. [Pitch In] will be available at every game.”
Additionally, the league has an inclusive Challenger team, which is open to players with disabilities who could not safely play on a regular team. The Challenger team had its first game on Sunday, according to Warlitner.
“Little League is for every kid, every single kid,” Warlitner said. “Skill level doesn’t matter. Little League’s for you.”
Between the ceremony and the sporting events, there were bounce houses and a magician for the kids.
“That’s what we want to do, we want to give all these kids memories. My five best friends I have today, I met them all out here,” Warlitner said.
Wartliner said different games within the league will take place each weekday at Purcell Park’s Field 1, which has a concession stand, bleachers and loudspeaker.
“I like standing out there and watching them come out and they’re running so fast their hat falls off and it’s just a great time,” Wartliner said.
Charlotte is going to be a pitcher for the first time this spring. Though she’s only 9, Dull said this is her fifth year of playing in the league. Charlotte’s two brothers play baseball in the league, which has nearly 30 teams in numerous age groups, named after major and minor league teams.
“I’ve been practicing. I hope I don’t just keep throwing balls. I’m afraid that [my pitches] will just go all over the place,” Charlotte said, brushing up dirt with her cleats.
