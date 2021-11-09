The Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists Fellowship raised over $4,000 in a single day for Afghan refugees who are resettling in the area through the Church World Service.
The Harrisonburg CWS office, part of a national organization that works to resettle displaced people, is currently resettling many more immigrants than under normal circumstances because of the amount of people coming from Afghanistan.
“We’re so grateful to live in a community that is committed to welcoming new neighbors, and we’re proud to be doing the work to ensure that all refugees seeking safety in the United States are met with welcome and support that they need to rebuild their lives. We could not do this work without the support of our community members and partners,” Emily Bender, development and communications coordinator, said in an email.
The church raised the money during a two-hour fellowship event held on Oct. 31 called Treat or Treat. The church’s roughly 60 congregants were invited to pick up cookies and cider on the fellowship’s lawn, and were asked to symbolically “treat” an Afghan arrival to a meal by donating the amount they would’ve spent to CWS.
“It was kind of a cultural welcome, symbolically. And you could be taking them to McDonald’s or taking them out to [the Joshua Wilton House]. And so, a lot of [Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists members] decided to take them to Joshua Wilton,” said Cathy Strickler, a congregant who organized the fundraiser.
Donations included two individual checks for $1,000 from congregants, according to Strickler.
“It was an opportunity for people to come out on a beautiful afternoon and enjoy feeling good about helping other people. Because it’s a huge need not only to resettle but also to feel welcome and to feel loved. It is so hard under the best circumstances,” Strickler said.
A check for $4,055 was presented to Susannah Lepley, director of Virginia CWS, who’s based in Harrisonburg, on Thursday by Strickler and Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists congregant Jo Anne St. Clair.
Lepley said the Afghan people who are resettling in the Valley are mainly humanitarian parolees, a legal classification distinct from refugee for people who are allowed into the U.S. in an expedited way on a case-by-case basis in emergency circumstances, according to the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services website.
In the past two weeks, the Church World Service office has opened 20 new cases, Lepley said. A case can be made up of an individual or a family. Usually, the office receives two or three new cases each month, so the numbers and expenses along with those numbers are higher.
She said the office is in need of baby supplies, especially diapers, wipes, bottles and clothing, for Afghan families.
“We continue to have needs in the community, and generally, if we put something out on Facebook, within 24 hours we have what we need,” Lepley said. “But we have needs for funding, for items, and our neighbors’ generosity in that regards has continued to astound me because it just keeps going. It doesn’t really end.”
The money raised by the Unitarian fellowship will likely go toward paying for items that aren’t donated in kind, or items that are hard to get like some housewares and shoes.
“We’ll probably use it to fill in gaps,” Lepley said. “We have funds for a lot of the needs, but we will probably buy new shoes. We’re having a lot of people come with one pair of shoes or flip-flops. We’ll probably buy some household items that people will need. [The money] is really important and essential because we’ll get a lot of donations, but there’s always things that we end up having to buy. Every penny that we have donated is one less penny that we have to use of their own money.”
Lepley said most of Church World Service’s work is done in the first 90 days following a person’s arrival to the U.S. Then, the organization provides support services for up to five years.
“The first 90 days is a pretty intense time where we pretty much do whatever it takes to get them self-sufficient. We provide services for the first five years. It’s just after the [first 90 days] it’s a lot less intense,” Lepley said.
She said most of the Afghans are currently housed at the Massanetta Springs Conference Center, and longer-term housing is another need from the community.
“They’re at Massanetta Springs until we can find permanent housing for them, so any permanent housing like if people have an apartment to rent or something like that would be fantastic,” Lepley said. “The people who are in transitional housing are already talking to me about, ‘When can we work,’ ‘We want to work,’ ‘We want to contribute to the community.’ People are coming here to make a life here.”
