A very unusual school year is underway for area students and the COVID-19 pandemic could also impact enrollment.
When schools closed in March for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, it was with the hope that come fall, school could open normally. But as COVID-19 cases continued to rise, school divisions and families began considering what a virtual school year might look like.
Rockingham County Public Schools welcomed back kindergarten and first-grade students on Thursday and will welcome back pre-kindergarten students Monday. Smaller classrooms, social distancing and masks are the new norm for the few students who are in classrooms, while the majority of students will be learning online.
But that didn’t curb the enthusiasm of the school division’s little ones who could be seen beaming behind their masks, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
“When that first bus pulled up, there were tears in many eyes,” he said. “It was the first affirming day in a long while.”
While teachers are happy to have students back in the classrooms, especially after the previous school year was abruptly cut short, the pandemic has caused a perceived dip in enrollment for a variety of reasons.
“We don’t know exactly how it will play out,” Scheikl said, but there are more parents who decided, with virtual learning, to go ahead and homeschool students. There are also those parents who have decided to hold back a student who may have been ready to enter kindergarten.
While the numbers are still being compiled and it will be the end of the month before numbers are officially reported to the Virginia Department of Education, RCPS is anticipating up to a 300-student drop in enrollment for this school year.
Because basic state aid is calculated by student enrollment, a drop of 300 students could mean $1.8 million less in state revenue.
But there are some factors that could come into play to help mitigate this loss in revenue. Because the state budgeted for the projected number of students prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, it’s possible that additional money can be allocated based on the spring projected numbers. This would require legislation passed by the General Assembly.
RCPS could also delay various proposed projects until next year to make up for the loss of revenue that doesn’t involve cutting personnel costs.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is also facing a potential drop in enrollment, but for different reasons.
Although homeschooling and delaying kindergarten could be factors in why the school division could see a decrease of 124 students, it could also be that parents who normally enroll students in-person have not had the opportunity to utilize the school division’s online enrollment resources, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
If that’s the case, Richards is hoping to see an uptick in enrollment before the numbers have to be reported to the state later this month.
Losing 124 students would constitute about a 2% drop in enrollment, and a loss of $750,000 from the state.
“This could also be normal fluctuation,” Richards said, adding that he’s hoping to see movement in the right direction in the coming weeks.
