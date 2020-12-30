It’s not surprising, but 2020 saw a rise in checkouts at libraries. With many months passing in quarantine, it makes sense that reading was up during that time, said Susan Versen, head of reference for Massanutten Regional Library.
Also not surprising, e-book and audiobook rentals went up this year. With many libraries closed except for curbside pickup for many months, more area residents checked out books in the e-book and audiobook format.
This year also saw a rise in book rentals about social justice and racism in America. During the pandemic and as a result of the death of George Floyd in May and the resulting outcry for police reform, more Americans were reading books about the topic.
So what were area residents reading the most in 2020?
Here are the Top 10 adult e-book rentals of the year:
“Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid
“The End of October: A novel” by Lawrence Wright
“The Dutch House: A Novel” by Ann Patchett
“Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
“Olive, Again: Olive Kitteridge Series, Book 2” by Elizabeth Stout
“White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
“How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
“The Wives: A Novel” by Tarryn Fisher
“Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor,” Layla F. Saad
“The Glass Hotel: A Novel” by Emily St. John Mandel
Here are the top 10 young adult e-book rentals of the year:
“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: The Hunger Games Series, Book 0” by Suzanne Collins
“Reverie” by Ryan La Sala
“Truly Devious: Truly Devious Series, Book 1” by Maureen Johnson
“The Hand on the Wall: Truly Devious Series, Book 3” by Maureen Johnson
“Stamped — Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning ‘Stamped from the Beginning’” by Jason Reynolds
“Crown of Midnight: Throne of Glass Series, Book 2” by Sarah J. Maas
“Kingdom of Ash: Throne of Glass Series, Book 7” by Sarah J. Maas
“The Vanishing Stair: Truly Devious Series, Book 2” by Maureen Johnson
“Heir of Fire: Throne of Glass Series, Book 3” by Sarah J. Maas
Here are the Top 10 children’s e-book rentals of the year:
“Fetch-22: Dog Man Series, Book 8” by Dav Pilkey
“Drama” by Raina Telgemeier
“New Kid” by Jerry Kraft
“Smile: Smile Series, Book 1” by Raina Telgemeier
“Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 14)” Jeff Kinney
“Dog Man Unleashed: Dog Man Series, Book 2” by Dav Pilkey
“Lord of the Fleas: Dog Man Series, Book 5” by Dav Pilkey
“Hard Luck: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series, Book 8” by Jeff Kinney
“The Meltdown (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 13)” by Jeff Kinney
“The War I Finally Won” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
