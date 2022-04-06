In about a month, the Harrisonburg City School Board will vote on the name of the city’s new high school, which will open in fall 2024. The topic has been one of great interest to the community, and a naming committee has met several times to review suggested names.
At a meeting Tuesday, the School Board received an update on how the process is going, and the naming committee made a recommendation.
The naming committee was formed 36 days ago and has met four times, twice with public input, said Cathy Copeland, chair of the committee.
“This was a really fun process to celebrate the community,” she said.
Copeland said a survey was shared online and at community centers for about two weeks, with over 550 responses and totaling 1,500 name suggestions, plus colors and mascots.
Although not asked specifically on the survey, committee members did vote on whether they felt Harrisonburg High School should also be renamed. The committee voted 64% to 36% that it should be renamed, but with complementary names, such as Harrisonburg Blue Ridge High School and Harrisonburg Allegheny High School, or Unity High School and Freedom High School.
The top 10 names were:
• Rocktown High School
• Newtown Valley High School
• South Ridge High School
• Lucy Simms High School
• Newtown High School
• Valley View High School
• United/Unity High School
• Blue Ridge High School
• Freedom High School
• Mountain View High School
Other strong contenders: Harrisonburg Blue Ridge/Harrisonburg Allegheny, Southside/South Side High School, Sweet Valley High School, Shenandoah Valley High School, Spring Valley High School, Sky Valley High School, Friendly City High School, New Bridges High School, Blue Valley High School, Southview High School and Liberty High School.
But at the end of the day, the naming committee recommended South Ridge High School as the name for HHS2. The No. 2 recommendation was United/Unity High School, No. 3 was Newtown High School and No. 4 was Valley View High School.
Along with names, the committee took into consideration colors and mascots. The top color suggestion was black and red. When looking at the flags of the countries that Harrisonburg City Public Schools students represent, black and red were the most prominent.
Moving forward, the committee is recommending the School Board decide whether to rename Harrisonburg High School to complement HHS2’s future name.
After that, the committee is recommending South Ridge High School for the name of the city’s second high school. Once a name has been decided the committee is recommending that students be engaged for choosing color schemes and mascots.
The School Board will meet again to discuss the committee’s recommendations at a work session on April 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Stone Spring Elementary School. The School Board is set to vote on the name at its regular business meeting on May 3 at 7 p.m. at City Council Chambers.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the School Board unanimously approved a budget of $107.1 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The budget for the next fiscal year includes a significant increase in funding, compensation recommendations and salary adjustments of 9% on average, as well as an additional 36.5 full-time positions and 17 extended contracts.
The General Assembly has not approved a state budget, but based on former Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, with a projected enrollment of 6,300 students, HCPS expects state revenue to increase by $9.1 million, or 18%.
Federal revenues have increased by $3.2 million, or 55.1%, as a result of an increase in American Rescue Plan Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds of $3 million, and additional increases for federal Title II, III, IV, and VI funds.
Locally appropriated revenues increased by $1.4 million, or 3.9%.
In total, the approved HCPS budget for 2022-23, which begins July 1, includes a revenue increase of $13.9 million, or 15%.
