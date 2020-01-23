Harrisonburg residents, developers and city staff heard ideas on how to improve downtown parking during two meetings at City Hall on Wednesday morning and evening.
Andy Hill, project coordinator from parking consulting firm Desman, gave a presentation twice over the course of the day in which he outlined nine potential ways to manage growing demand for parking in downtown.
“Parking is part of the growing pains every community goes through as they start to reinvent themselves or start to experience a renaissance,” Hill said. “A lot of the issues [Harrisonburg] is running into are typical of a growing community.”
Desman performed a variety of studies using statistical models and on-the-ground data observation to come up with recommendations for how the city should proceed with parking planning.
The nine ideas include changes to city code on development requirements, improving existing infrastructure, new parking development, promoting shared parking, simplifying parking time allowances, investing in new technology, supporting alternative transportation and creating paid parking areas.
“I put [paid parking] at the end because it is something to start thinking about and planning, but it is not warranted under existing or near-term conditions,” Hill said.
He said Harrisonburg will eventually need dedicated paid parking areas as larger communities do.
“In terms of an immediate implementation, it would likely do more harm than good,” he said.
A one-day study conducted on April 16 found the highest parking usage in the city was 54% of 7,903 total spots over 48 blocks.
Alison Lanier, the business manager at Responsive Management, attended Hill’s presentation.
“I’m glad to see the city has hired a professional firm to research the problem because I have been with a business on Franklin Street for 22 years and we’ve seen the crunch in parking increase,” she said.
Lanier said she was looking forward to more attention on handicapped parking spaces.
“We have a lot of disabled employees, and they are very concerned about parking and how far they have to go” to get to work, she said. “That’s something I honestly can’t believe has not been brought out to this point.”
She also said she was excited about the prospects for the Water and Mason street parking decks.
Hill posited that a public-private partnership could be struck where a private entity could help rebuild the parking decks. In return, the city would decrease the financial burden on a developer for using the parcels. Some concept drawings depicted garages of up to five stories with space for retail or residential use.
Another idea Hill presented was to revise city code to require developers to include adequate parking on new projects. However, a major part of making the change workable is to allow for waivers.
If approved, waivers would allow for future development without parking under special circumstances or if the developer had paid for waivers. Money collected by selling waivers could go into a fund for parking-related expenses.
Simplifying parking time limits would also help alleviate some issues, according to Hill’s data.
A major part of the plan would be to remove all 10-hour off-street parking spaces, setting a four-hour limit on half of them and making the rest permit only.
Another proposed change would turn all short-term on-street parking to two-hour parking and turning two- to three-hour spots to four-hour spots.
The ideas will be narrowed and developed into an implementation plan after more input from the public and considerations from city officials, Hill said.
Public comment will be taken through an upcoming online survey.
City staff are slated to present final recommendations in February or March.
(1) comment
Another waste of money for an outside consultant.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.