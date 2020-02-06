Nine years ago, Austin Farinholt was just graduating from James Madison University with a degree in communication. During his tenure at JMU, Farinholt was actively involved in Catholic Campus Ministry.
He had a chance to see it in the early 2010s and, just recently, he’s returned to see the organization enter a new decade.
Farinholt was hired as the director of campus ministry for CCM, having started in September. Although only a few months in the position, there is one thing that Farinholt can say for sure — the organization has grown since his time as a student.
“It’s increased significantly,” Farinholt said.
And there is at least one reason that he can pinpoint for this growth. A few years ago, four missionaries — two men and two women — were brought on to help grow the organization and its outreach.
They are all recent college graduates and their goal is to evangelize, lead small groups and empower others to start small groups themselves.
“It’s a small part in the large whole,” Farinholt said.
On average, CCM sees between 400 and 420 students attend Sunday Mass. Of those Mass attendees, Farinholt estimated that about 150 are more active within the organization, coming to events throughout the week, of which there are many.
Farinholt said there are a number of reasons that students are drawn to CCM, the main one being that they grew up Catholic and it’s part of their identity.
“Students start coming when they’re freshmen and they continue to do that,” Farinholt said.
But there is another group that surprised Farinholt. Juniors and seniors begin turning up. Some grew up Catholic, but some are other Christian denominations and exploring.
“You start to see new faces, and sometimes it’s because they’ve tried out a certain culture and what it has to offer and they’re left unsatisfied,” Farinholt said.
There are about 30 recognized student organizations that self-identify as religious or religiously affiliated, according to Jessica Weed, a coordinator for Madison Union.
“As far as participation, it is hard to say as we do not track students organization rosters,” Weed said. “However, I would say that, overall, more students are participating based on new organizations being created to meet the needs of students.”
While there is bound to be overlap of students between organizations, each new organization is an opportunity for students to find their place when other organizations didn’t quite meet their needs before.
