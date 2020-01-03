Almost every day during the school year, Mark Miller gets to see the same students. As principal of Keister Elementary School, Miller gets to know the students and hear about their days.
During breaks, it’s easy to miss the kids, Miller said. That is why he decided to volunteer as a Mobile Café coordinator at the University Place location, where all the students who live there attend Keister.
“I wanted to connect with the kids during break,” Miller said. “I want them to know we’re going to be excited to see them when they get back.”
In fact, Miller asked one student after she got off the Mobile Café if she was ready to go back to school, to which she replied an excited “yes.”
According to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, in its coverage area, 131,880 households were food insecure in 2018. And one in eight children struggle with hunger.
One place students are guaranteed at least two hot meals a day is school. No student is ever denied a hot meal, said Andrea Early, executive director of nutrition for the school division.
But what happens to students when they’re out of school for winter break, spring break and summer? The school division has no control over whether students are getting enough to eat during this time.
But it can help.
For the past three years, the school division’s Mobile Café has been making periodic stops in neighborhoods throughout the city during breaks and summer vacation.
“It’s our cafeteria on wheels,” Early said.
The Mobile Café makes the same stops so that parents learn where to expect it, which increases participation.
Although participation in the Mobile Café is higher during the summer, Early expected to feed 150 kids during the cafe’s two planned stops over winter break.
However, participation was higher than expected. On the first Thursday alone, the Mobile Café served 125 students. And as of midday on the second Thursday, the café was on target to serve even more students than that.
This is Jackie Funkhouser’s third year volunteering to help with the Mobile Café. She was also at University Place with her young daughter to help out.
“I come out a lot. I like to connect with the kids over break,” the advanced learning and STEM specialist said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.