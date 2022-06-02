The two passengers in the car that struck a train, killing the driver, in Harrisonburg on Monday evening remain in critical condition, according to police.
At 5 p.m. Monday, Patricia Smith, 43, of Woodstock, was killed after driving her black 2014 Chevrolet Impala west on West Rock Street, failing to stop at the stop sign, passing through the intersection and hitting the train blocking the crossing.
Smith died on the scene. The two passengers were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Police did not release the identification of the two passengers, citing the ongoing investigation, but did confirm they were two men.
The intersection is where Noll Drive and North Liberty Street merge, and cross West Rock Street. It does not feature railroad crossing gates.
Authorities have said they have no reason to believe the train was operating improperly.
