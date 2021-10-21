When you raise more than $26,000 for repairs to your school’s track there is only one reasonable thing to do to celebrate: “Dump a bunch of slime on the principal!” shouted Ry Wilson, a school counselor at Peak View Elementary School.
The hundreds of Peak View students agreed, screaming back “Slime Mr. K!”
For each $1,000 raised by students to help pave the school’s track, a pumpkin-shaped bucket of homemade orange slime was to be dumped on his head. And the students of Peak View were delighted.
Students have been fundraising and last week did a fun run as a culmination of their fundraising efforts. But Wednesday’s slime-a-thon was the real cherry on the sundae, or rather, the real slime on Principal J. Kapuchuck’s head.
Wednesday was not just slime day, however. It was also National Unity Day, where schools across the country celebrate what brings them together instead of what makes them different.
Challenge teacher Nikki Garner said she hopes students realize they are all in this together.
“In the last two years there has been so much out there that is negative. But that unity is out there too,” Garner said. “I think kids are much better at it than we adults are.”
When the time came, Kapuchuck exited the back of the school building to the awaiting screams for his impending sliming. He was wearing a clear, full-body, plastic suit that had been signed by the students and ear plugs to keep the slime out of his ears.
Garner, who helped organize the event, said the slime itself was oatmeal, apple sauce, pudding, orange jello, cornstarch and shampoo.
Students who participated in the fundraising were entered into a lottery to see who would get to tip a bucket onto Kapuchuck’s head and were drawn at random.
For about 10 minutes Kapuchuck sat on a mini-stage in a chair and students, two at a time, came up behind him on a raised platform to dump their buckets of lumpy slime. Some of the youngest students had to stand on their tippy-toes to get the bucket above Kapuchuck’s head.
Every upturned bucket was met with the glorious sound of hundreds of students laughing.
Kapuchuck was a good sport and even had a surprise for students. A skid loader was present and its bucket was filled with water. Once the last bucket of slime was dumped on Kapuchuck, he stood under the skid loader’s raised bucket as the water was dumped on his head.
“It was pretty gross, but I mean,” Kapuchuck said while gesturing to the students. “It’s totally worth it.”
