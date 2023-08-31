On Wednesday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene, according to Brent Coffey with the Virginia State Police in a news release.
Virginia State Police are investigating the fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Rockingham County, according to a news release. The crash occurred Wednesday at 9:03 p.m. on Route 11, N. Valley Pike, just north of Route 720, Smithland Road.
A 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Route 11 when a pedestrian ran east into the northbound travel lane, the release said. The Volkswagen was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, according to the news release. The pedestrian was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk. The Volkswagen immediately stopped at the scene, according to the release.
The pedestrian, Amanda D. Tyler, 41, of Madison, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries, according to the release. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old female of Rockingham, was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
