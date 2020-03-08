The 11th round was when everything went sideways for plenty of spellers.
Caught in a slow whittle for most of the early afternoon Saturday inside the auditorium at Skyline Middle School, the 2020 Rockingham District Ruritans Regional Spelling Bee saw its unkindest of cuts once the field of spellers had melted to six.
Then came the 11th round, and there went a day-high four spellers in one rotation among the qualifying students. Through it all, watching his spelling-mates drop one by one, 13-year-old Pranav Menon, from Wilbur Pence Middle School, remained stoic.
It wasn’t until he spelled “carpal,” the championship word, that Pranav finally let a smile beam toward his family sitting six rows in front of him.
“It feels amazing,” he said.
Pranav, who finished in fifth place at last year’s event, outlasted 19 other spellers from the region to take the top prize — a trip to May’s Scripps National Spelling in Washington, where he’ll go up against the best spellers the country has to offer.
On Saturday, however, all Pranav was worried about were the best spellers Rockingham County, Page County, Highland County and Harrisonburg brought to the stage.
“Every day, at least a half hour to an hour, just studying,” he said. “I had the Scripps app to practice on.”
It wasn’t until the 11th round, however, that the phonetic fog began to lift.
When Elkton Middle School’s Anders Yancey was ousted by the word “thoroughbred” in that unsparing second-to-last cycle, it left Pranav and Thomas Harrison’s Donovan Eanes on the stage.
Getting to that point took 127 words doled out to the spellers with Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey to their right, former NFL player Darryl Haley to their left and Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson sandwiched between at the judges table in front of the stage. In all, 130 words were used compared to 460 in last year’s competition.
When it came to judging those words, it was Hutcheson, dressed in his sheriff’s office browns, who had the unenviable task of looking toward both judges to confirm before slapping the bell in front of him to signal a misspelling.
“I hated to ring it,” Hutcheson said.
During the early rounds, with the sound of the bell, spellers grabbed their water bottles and slowly walked back toward the crowd where they hugged family members and friends. A few had to leave the room to blow off any emotional steam, returning later with red eyes. In that 11th round, with spellers dropping in rapid-fire fashion, each word spelled was followed by a nervous gaze toward Hutcheson. Each ringing of the bell met with a disappointing head drop or a whispered “darn it.”
Anders, in his red Washington Nationals hoodie, breezed through the first 10 rounds before becoming the last speller to leave the stage when the bell rung after his attempt at “thoroughbred.” He walked off with a smile and shrugged his shoulders as he sat with spectators to watch Donovan and Pranav battle for the top spot and coveted trip.
Anders’ third-place finish earned him an engraved award and a certificate for an 8-inch Dairy Queen ice-cream cake. He wasn’t too disappointed, however, after getting bounced in the county spelling bee a year ago and failing to qualify for regionals. But even as the ceremonies wound down Saturday, the 11-year-old sixth-grader at Elkton Middle School couldn’t shake his day-ending mistake.
“My gut told me to spell [thoroughbred] the way that I did spell it,” he said. “But my mind told me to spell it the correct way, and I listened to my gut for some reason even though I should have listened to my mind. And I spelled it wrong.”
He wouldn’t be waiting in his seat for long as the first word Donovan heard in what proved to be the final round — “impediment” — tripped him up. That set the scene for Pranav, who only needed to hear the definition of “tarantula,” then silence from the judges table, before getting his championship word.
Donovan, who failed to qualify for the regional bee a year ago, said his turnaround second-place performance came from one thing.
“A lot of studying,” the 13-year-old seventh-grader said. “That’s all I say. A lot of studying.”
Donovan’s performance earned him a set of Bluetooth headphones, an engraved award and a dictionary.
Seconds later, Pranav received his championship word and he knew the title was his, he said. The trip to Washington was just a c-a-r-p-a-l away.
The 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee is scheduled to take place May 24 through May 29 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center and with that smile still on his face, Pranav was in awe at earning the trip and taking the regional title. He admitted, after last year’s fifth-place performance, he wasn’t sure if he was going to win the trip Saturday, especially after getting knocked out in 2019 with the word “backstein.”
“But I sure was going to try,” he said.
