The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will hear a request from Rock Homes LLC to rezone and obtain a special-use permit for 690 Pear St. to build townhomes, according to the commission's Wednesday meeting agenda.
The townhouse row is planned to be five units and is at the corner of Pear Street, Russell Drive and Bartlett Court, according to city documents.
In January, the 17,900-square-foot parcel was rezoned from single-family residential to residential district conditional with the condition that driveway entrances for any additional development be along Bartlett Court, according to city documents.
Wednesday's rezoning request from Rock Homes LLC is to get the property to designated a conditional small lot residential property and includes the same condition about any future driveway entrances for the site be along Bartlett Court.
— Staff Reports
