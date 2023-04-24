As of Monday, April 24, the skateboarding community of Harrisonburg had gained more than 900 signatures — closing the gap on their goal of 1000 total signers — on a petition that was launched last week.
Westover skate park was closed for refurbishment on April 3. Since then, a controversy arose between community members who are part of Harrisonburg's skate culture and the city officials who are in charge of the project.
Paul Somers, started the petition with hopes of bringing attention the concerns of local skaters to the city's department of parks and recreation before they proceeded with reconstruction of the Westover skate park.
"This is not what community engagement looks like," voiced Somers. "This is certainly not what transparency looks like. We are all thrilled to have an update to a 20 year-old facility. We just wish that we had been consulted even once for input in a meaningful way before a contract was signed."
The great debate regarding skate park construction lies in the materials that will be used. Skaters were opposed to the city's original plans for using steel ramps built by the American Ramp Company and were concerned that the city had signed a contract with the company before consulting with any of those who would be using the ramps on a regular basis.
"We as a community have researched the parks developed by the American Ramp Company and strongly submit that we would not be excited for and do not want a park designed by this contractor, as we would believe it would not be in our best interest," wrote Somers.
Concrete features are the current industry standard in skate park design, and if built correctly, are just as cost effective and last much longer than the steel and wooden ramp alternatives.
The skate community was looking for the opportunity to voice their recommendations for building a concrete skatepark at Westove. Two dozen community members participated April 19 in a public comment section of an advisory board meeting held by Harrisonburg parks and rec. The petition was started as a result of the meeting as a means to gain greater momentum for the message that they are trying to get across to the city.
Jesse Hammer, owner of Wonder skate shop downtown, has been working to cultivate a skateboard culture since the store opened in 2009.
"The city doesn't realize how rare it is to have this rich of a skate community," Hammer explained. He believes that having a skate park done the "right way" is crucial to the future of the culture in Harrisonburg, and if done properly, Westover skate park could make the area a destination for other skateboarders.
Following the meeting, Brian Mancini, director of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, agreed to investigate the possibility of halting construction on the park and on April 24, Somers was informed by the city that construction had been successfully halted.
The next step Somers and Hammer plan to take towards having their concerns met will be attending the city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, and have encouraged anyone willing to voice their support for a concrete skate park to attend.
