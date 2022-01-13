Geoge Roussel has always been fascinated by airplanes. When he was old enough to drive, Roussel and his brother would cut Sunday school to watch the planes land and take off at the nearest airfield.
When he joined the United States Air Force, Roussel learned to fly them himself.
While doing medical training in New Orleans after his service, Roussel found himself driving to upstate Louisiana for work to help pay the bills. It was a long drive and wore on Roussel. One day he saw a Cessna 150, a two-seat plane, for sale and decided to buy it to help with his commute.
That was in 1973 and Roussel has owned planes ever since. But in all his years of owning and operating planes, Roussel hasn’t experienced anything like what happened a few years ago. Roussel took a Cessna 360, a six-seat plane, for an annual inspection. Unfortunately the plane passed into the hands of a poorly trained airplane mechanic.
”It was the victim of near destruction at the hands of a mechanic,” Roussel said. “They tore my plane apart.”
Before Roussel could get answers, the business he took his Cessna 350 to closed and he never was made whole from the experience. The plane has sat, unable to fly, for a few years. Until recently.
Roussel heard through a physician friend that Massanutten Technical Center was starting an aviation maintenance technology program for the 2022-23 school year. Knowing that planes are better learned about through practical application than books or simulations, he offered to donate it to MTC.
”I said I would be delighted to give it to them,” Roussel said.
Kevin Hutton, director at MTC, said he is always looking to add new and innovative programs that serve a need in the community. Blue Ridge Community College has an aviation maintenance program, and after collaborating with the Weyers Cave school, Hutton knew that offering a two-year program through MTC would give those students a leg up.
Hutton worked with Dynamic Aviation Group in Bridgewater, along with BRCC, to develop the curriculum for the program. Dynamic Aviation even offered to take apart and transport the Cessna 350 to the MTC campus in Harrisonburg. It had previously been at an airfield in New Market.
Students will learn about airplane maintenance from top to bottom, Hutton said. That includes everything from working on engines, repairing wings and the fuselage, painting, dealing with GPS and navigation, and electrical. And they’ll be able to do it by working on a real plane on campus.
”The plane will never fly again,” Hutton said of Roussel’s Cessna 350. “But it is an outstanding learning tool. We are honored to be able to have that opportunity.”
Hutton said he hopes the Cessna will encourage interest in the program. Having it means the program can hit the ground running with real world learning and problem-solving.
And for Roussel, he hopes the young mechanics going through the aviation maintenance technology program at Massanutten Technical Center and BRCC after that ensure that nothing like what happened to that Cessna 350 at the hands of the poorly trained mechanic happens to anyone again.
