The Harrisonburg Planning Commission voted to deny a rezoning request and a special-use permit for a potential 142-unit apartment complex between Blue Ridge Drive, Country Club Road and Country Club Court during its Wednesday meeting.
Plans for the housing complex, called Two41, include four apartment buildings, a playground, pool, amenity building and maintenance building, according to conceptual site plans last updated on Nov. 25. The apartment buildings were slated to be four stories high.
The developer for the project is Bluestone Land. The firm developed the 66-unit Colonnade Apartments at the corner of East Gay and North Mason streets and is working on the Preston Lake Apartments along U.S. 33 in Rockingham County.
A representative of Bluestone said Wednesday that the project is meant to attract renters such as young professionals and empty nesters.
City staff recommended denial of the developer's requests.
Four neighbors called during public comment to voice their opposition to the development because of concerns about the impact on the neighborhood’s character, increased traffic and water runoff.
Commissioners discussed the project in depth and said that though the idea was interesting, most commissioners said the issues around increased traffic and the impact to the neighborhood's character were too large to approve the proposal as presented.
The 7-acre lot slated for the development was previously used as a truck terminal that ceased operations in December of last year, according to city staff.
The proposal will go to City Council on Jan. 12.
The Planning Commission also voted in favor of special-use permit applications for an expansion of Christian Light Publications.
Plans for the expansion call for a new 23,747-square-foot addition to the company’s existing building at 1051 Mount Clinton Pike, according to draft site plans provided to city staff. The building is currently used for both manufacturing and warehousing.
The Harrisonburg company employs more than 80 people to create and publish Christian learning materials and a school curriculum for grades K-12, according to a previous interview with Andrew Crider, general manager of Christian Light Publications. The company’s roughly 7.2-acre site is located at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Mount Clinton Pike in the northwest part of the city.
Also during the meeting, commissions approved a special-use permit request for a short-term rental at 817 Honeysuckle Lane with stipulations and a limit of 90 nights of short-term rentals per year.
