Harrisonburg police are looking for a man who broke into a South Main Street business by cutting a hole in the wall so he could pilfer cash.
According to a press release, the break-in occurred at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Main Street. Lt. Todd Miller said the crime occurred at the La Benedicion international market south of Pleasant Hill Road.
The burglar took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store's registers, the release says.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect, who appears to be white with a muscular build, wearing a black Timberland zip-up jacket, black mask, red and black Milwaukee work gloves, dark jeans and red and white shoes, the release says.
Anyone with more information about the crime is asked to contact detective Bradley Matthias at 540-437-2669 or bradley.matthias@harrisonburgva.gov.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or texted with “HPD” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Report
