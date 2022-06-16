Police have identified a Washington, D.C., woman whose death they believe may be linked to the "shopping cart killer" suspect charged in slaying of two women whose bodies were found in Harrisonburg.
Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., is the person of interest in the death of Sonya Champ, 40, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Robinson is charged in the deaths of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville.
According to a Tuesday Metropolitan Police Department press release, police were dispatched to the 200 block of F Street on Sept. 7 in Northeast D.C. for reports of an unconscious person. When police arrived, they found Champ unconscious and unresponsive inside of a shopping cart.
Champ was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where her death was later ruled a homicide.
In May, the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke ruled Redmon and Smith's deaths as homicides. Their bodies were found in a vacant lot near the intersection of Linda Lane and Country Club Road in November. Robinson faces charges of first degree murder in those deaths. He is currently being held in the Rockingham County Jail.
Robinson also faces two counts of concealing dead bodies.
Law enforcement officials said at a December press conference in Fairfax that they believe Robinson met his victims on dating sites, and later at motels in Harrisonburg and Fairfax County.
He killed his victims with blunt force trauma, police say, and left their bodies in a shopping cart.
Officers also believe Robinson is linked to two other murders in Northern Virginia.
A court date for Robinson is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.
